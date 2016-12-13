SFA to set up independent review into child sex abuse claims

The SFA has taken steps to set up an independent review into child sex abuse allegations in Scottish football.

SFA representatives met with Police Scotland and PFA Scotland yesterday to discuss a collective effort to investigate sex abuse claims and to appeal for all those affected to come forward and provide information confidentially.

It is expected that initial steps to establish the inquiry will commence as soon as the New Year.

Stewart Regan, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said: “Police Scotland has reaffirmed that it is the investigatory authority regarding reports of child sexual abuse in football, and it is therefore crucial to draw the distinction between their ongoing investigation and what lessons football can learn from historic allegations.”