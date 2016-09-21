SFA deny claim Scottish youth squad was too hungover to play

The SFA have denied claims the Scotland Women’s under-19 squad had to cancel a European Championship qualifier because they were too hungover.

Off the back of 11-0 and 8-0 victories over Albania and Cyprus, respectively, Scotland were due to meet Serbia on Monday, but called the match off when the team became ill.

News reports in Serbia said the squad were hungover having partied too hard following the earlier victories and that Serbia had been awarded the match.

Scottish football authorities have denied these accusations, insisting a sickness and diarrhoea bug was responsible.

An SFA spokesperson told the Glasgow Evening Times: “I think a number of players had fallen ill and we reported that to UEFA on the day of the match.

“Nine players had sickness and diarrhoea along with a number of background staff.

“We did not accept that we forfeited the match and made it clear that that was not the case. I think it was nine who were ill with sickness and diarrhoea.”

“It’s certainly not a result of being hungover. There is some kind of bug going around.”

