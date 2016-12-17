Sergio Ramos returns for Real Madrid in Japan

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been passed fit for today’s Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers – a match Real coach Zinedine Zidane insists is “of the utmost importance” to the Spanish club.

Ramos, pictured, missed Thursday’s semi-final victory over Club America due to injury, but trained alongside his team-mates yesterday and has been declared ready for this morning’s showpiece at Yokohama International Stadium (10:30 GMT).

“Sergio is our captain and he’s fine,” Zidane said. “He’s trained and he’s perfect. He’s going to be with us and I hope he can play the whole game without any problems.”

Goals from Karim Benzema and Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo saw Zidane’s men past CONCACAF Champions League winners Club America and into the final, stretching their unbeaten run to 36 games in the process.

Real sit six points clear of arch rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga as they hunt for a first Spanish league title since 2012, but, far from being distracted by domestic matters, Zidane says his men are fully focused on taking home some silverware from Japan.

“For us, this title is of the utmost importance,” the Frenchman said. “We came here to win this trophy.”

Japanese J1 League champions Kashima booked their place in the final with a 3-0 triumph over Atletico Nacional on Wednesday in a match which included the first penalty awarded on video evidence in a FIFA competition.