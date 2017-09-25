Sergio Aguero nightmares end for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is relieved he no longer has to deal with the “nightmare” threat of Sergio Aguero in games.

Right-back Walker now has the task of creating goals for the prolific Argentinian having left Tottenham for Manchester City over the summer.

Aguero, who is just one short of equalling City’s all-time goalscoring record of 177, has tormented Spurs since arriving in England in 2011, netting nine times against the Londoners.

Walker said: “To play against he is a nightmare. Facing him numerous seasons, he always seemed to score against us. It was frustrating. Having him on the same team now is a big bonus, he is a quality player. You see what he has done in the Premier League.

“You know if things aren’t going well he is the kind of player who can produce that bit of magic for us, put us that goal up or pull us back into the game.”

Aguero has scored six times in six appearances this season, including a hat-trick in a 6-0 win at Watford. His chance to equal the club record mark of Eric Brook, which has stood since 1939, comes in tonight’s Champions League Group F clash with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I hope as soon as possible he can make that record as it means we don’t talk about that. I’m pretty sure that in the next games it’s going to happen.”

Guardiola also praised Aguero for improving his all-round game. Last season there was speculation Aguero could leave City because he did not offer enough in terms of build-up play for Guardiola’s liking.

The manager said: “We are not just looking in the finishing part, scoring a goal. Before last season with me Sergio was judged on scoring a goal.

“But now, in the process, always we know he is there. That helps him to be more involved. It is difficult to say, ‘Come on Sergio try to be more involved in the game’. Everyone knows he is there.”

Meanwhile, City are trying to sign Kevin De Bruyne, who has four years remaining on his contract, on improved terms.

“We are still working on it,” said Guardiola. “We want Kevin and the others to stay for as long as possible.”