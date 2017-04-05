Scottish star Charlie Adam takes ‘worst corner ever’

Charlie Adam gave away a free-kick from his own corner after tripping in the run-up, accidentally kneeing the ball, and then handling it in an attempt to perform a do-over.

The Stoke midfielder made the hilarious gaff during his side’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Looking to make an inswinging cross into the penalty area, Adam slipped while making his run-up. As he stumbled to the ground, the Scottish international knocked the ball outside the D with his left knee.

Once the ball had left the D the corner had officially been taken, though Adam tried to restart the kick, rolling it back into the D with his left-hand.

Unfortunately, the linesman, standing a yard away, signalled for a foul for deliberate handball and Burnley were awarded a free-kick.

