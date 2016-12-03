Scottish Cup round-up: Formartine shock Annan

Irish striker Conor Gethins put Formartine United into the fourth round as they stunned Annan Athletic 4-0 in the big upset of the day.

The former Ross County forward scored twice in a four-minute spell early in the second half – his second from a free-kick – to give the Highland League side control.

Scott Barbour extended Formartine’s lead after 69 minutes and three minutes later, Gethins completed his hat-trick to set up a fourth-round tie at Partick Thistle.

Morton had no such problems with a 6-0 win at Junior side Beith to secure a clash with Falkirk in the next round.

Ross Forbes put them ahead after 11 minutes with a trade-mark free-kick to ease any pressure on Jim Duffy’s side.

Michael Tidser made it 2-0 six minutes afterwards and Jamie McDonagh added a third three minutes from the break after a fine solo run.

Thomas O’Ware netted the fourth six minutes into the second half with a low shot which went in off the inside of the post.

Jamie Lindsay also managed to get on the scoresheet with 12 minutes left, netting with a left-foot shot.

Central defender O’Ware, Morton’s top scorer, completed the scoring in the final minute with a downwards header.

Stirling Albion had to work hard to beat Wick Academy 2-0 at home. In an evenly matched affair, Blair Henderson broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time then Dylan Bikey added the clincher with six minutes left to book Stirling’s fourth-round place.

A hat-trick from Colin McMenamin gave Stenhousemuir a 3-1 replay win over Forres Mechanics at Ochilview and gain them a fourth-round tie against St Johnstone. Liam Baxter pulled back a late consolation of the Can Cans while Stenhousemuir finished with ten men when David Marsh was sent off.

Stranraer squeezed through 2-1 at home to East Kilbride due to an own goal from Adam Strachan with just a minute left.

Sean Winter gave East Kilbride a shock lead after 14 minutes but Stranraer were level after 26 minutes when Willie Gibson blasted a penalty high into the net. Then came Strachan’s unhappy ending and Stranraer now travel to Aberdeen in round four.