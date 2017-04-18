Scots under-15s edged out but defeat England in sudden death

A final-day penalty shootout win over England was the consolation victory for the Scottish Schools Under-15 team in the Bob Docherty Cup in Dublin.

The Scots, winners in 2014, opened their campaign against the Republic of Ireland, and it was the home side who sneaked the win.

The Scots scored first when Laura McCartneysent a teasing ball into the six-yard box and captain Kathleen McGovern hooked it on the volley at the front post past the despairing keeper.

The second half could not have started any better for the young Scots when, straight from kick-off Laura set up Kathleen, who acrobatically volleyed home.

But the two goals sparked Ireland into action. They sent on two tall strikers to use the wind in the second half and bombarded the Scots goal. In a mad ten minutes, the game turned on its head as the Republic scored three goals in that short period. A fourth goal for Ireland came midway through the half in a truly frustrating period for Scotland.

But the young Scots rallied and won a penalty. Kathleen duly completed an international hat trick by slotting home. But the equaliser proved elusive.

The second match against Wales ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw, and the Welsh won the penalty shootout.

So it was on to the final match against England, who took the lead against the run of play.

Scotland looked to have a defensive situation under control, but a lack of decision-making made for a heavy touch at the back and as the ball ran to the eager English striker, she lifted her head to drill the ball into the net.

But the Scots kept pressing and finally got the goal, skipper Kathleen blasting the ball home.

So it was another penalty shootout. England won the toss and decided to take the first of the penalties. After ten expertly struck penalties it was 5-5 and sudden death ensued.

After England’s seventh penalty taker crashed the ball off the crossbar, So the pressure was on Rebecca McAllister to win the match. She placed the ball down on the spot and confidently side footed it home.

It was a fine and fitting end for a team who had competed consistently throughout this campaign and with a little rub of the green may well have achieved more than a narrow defeat by the hosts and a draw against the eventual winners.

In the final, Wales lifted the cup with a win over Republic of Ireland.