Scotland winger Oliver Burke signs for West Brom

West Brom have signed Scotland winger Oliver Burke from German club RB Leipzig for a fee believed to be around £15 million.

The 20-year-old, who came through the academy at Nottingham Forest, has signed a five-year contract.

Burke becomes the fifth new arrival at The Hawthorns this summer after Gareth Barry, Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yuning and Ahmed Hegazi and will be available for West Brom’s Premier League game at home to Stoke tomorrow.

Burke rose to prominence at the City Ground at the start of last season, scoring four goals, before leaving Forest to join Leipzig on a five-year deal last August.

He helped Leipzig claim a shock second-placed finish in the Bundesliga, securing Champions League football in the process, but has opted to return to England in search of regular first-team action.

“I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games,” said Burke. “I’m here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the teamsheet.”

West Brom manager Tony Pulis added: “We’re really pleased to get him in – the lad has got a tremendous talent. He’s got a fantastic, raw ability but he has now also got the experience of going away from the comfort of his own area to a foreign country and experiencing life.

“He’s gained the experience of playing for a top club in the Bundesliga with top coaches. That will have broadened his horizons and been good for his development.”

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

The Catalan giants signed the highly-rated France international for €105 million (£96.8m) – the second highest transfer fee of all time behind Neymar, who moved from Barca for Paris St Germain this summer for £200.6m.

Barcelona said in a statement: “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for €105m plus add-ons. The player will sign a five-year contract and his buy out-clause is set at €400m.”

Aston Villa have announced the signing of West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan. The Scotland international will link up again at Villa Park with Steve Bruce, who was his manager when he was at Hull City.

Snodgrass joined the Hammers in January but, having only made 15 appearances, has dropped down a division to secure regular first-team football.

The 29-year-old helped Hull win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 and is looking to do the same with Villa this season.

Former Leeds and Norwich player Snodgrass said: “I am delighted to join. I have had offers from other clubs but it was an easy decision to come here. You see the name Aston Villa with all its history, tradition, fanbase and it’s a place you want to come to.

“Seeing it in the Championship doesn’t look right. I want to be part of that journey back up to the Premier League.”