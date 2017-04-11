Scotland Under-15s boosted by victories over Jersey and Hibs

The Scottish Schools Under-15 squad enjoyed two great warm-up matches before this week’s Bob Docherty Tournament in Dublin.

A trip to the Channel Islands secured a 10-1 win over Jersey, then it was back home for a 7-1 victory over Hibs Under-17s at Meggetland in Edinburgh.

The latter match was the last time that the girls would play before flying off at the weekend to represent Scotland in the schools international event.

It was unusual for the girls to be playing on grass, and the Scotland back four of Rebecca McAllister, Cara Henderson, Carly Girasoli and Hannah Cunningham, with Alicia Yates behind them in goal, looked a little tentative.

Although the schoolgirls had the majority of possession and field position the Hibs defence stayed resolute.

As the first period drew to an end, the Scottish front two of Kathleen McGovern and Mhairi Crooks combined to set up Laura McCartney, only to see her shot flash across the goal and Aisha Maughan just failing to connect at the back post.

The Scots made changes at the start of the second period with Karsey McGlinchey and Eilidh Shore coming into the middle of the pitch.

Chelsea McEachran and Hannah Scott replaced the front two and Rosie McQuillan came in on the left-hand side.

The first goal arrived when Maughan played an early ball for McQuillan to side-foot into the net.

At the start of the third period, Scotland powered forward with purpose and the goals started to flow.

McGovern started the goals fest before McEachran swivelled on the edge of the box and blasted an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

The pressure was now relentless and a beautifully flighted corner by Karsey McGlinchey was met by McGovern who bulleted it beyond the keeper to make it 4-0.

As the rampant schools team attacked at will, Scott then laid the ball perfectly into the stride of McGovern who blasted a venomous drive high into the Hibs net for 5-0.

Scott then got in on the act, her pace taking her past the Hibs defenders and she rounded the keeper, before slotting the ball into the empty net.

Although stung by this third-period onslaught, Hibs kept plugging away and got a consolation goal back late in the game.

However, just before the final whistle Scotland again broke through the Hibs rearguard and Jodie Strachan slid the ball past the overworked Hibs keeper to conclude a fine 7-1 victory for the schoolgirls.