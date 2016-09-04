Scotland team to face Malta

CHRIS Martin will start up front for Scotland this evening when they line up against Malta.

Hearts’ Callum Paterson is preferred at right-back to Alan Hutton, while Barry Bannan starts in midfield alongside captain Darren Fletcher.

Oliver Burke will play on the right wing after moving to the Bundesliga for an eight-figure fee and he will be joined by Robert Snodgrass and Matt Ritchie behind the striker.

Russell Martin will be paired with Grant Hanley in central defence.

Full team: Marshall; Paterson, R Martin, Hanley, Robertson; D Fletcher, Bannan; Burke, Snodgrass, Ritchie; C Martin. Subs: Gordon, Hamilton, Berra, Greer, Hutton, Anya, Forrest, McGinn, McKay, Morrison, S Fletcher, Naismith.

