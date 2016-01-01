Search
St Johnstone 1, Hearts 0: Cummins denies Jambos

Marvin Bartley is shown a straight red card for a foul on Ayr midfielder Jamie Adams. Picture: SNS

Hibs 1 - 2 Ayr United: Ten-man Hibs fall short in bid for history

Andy Munro was on target.

Loons stay well clear with routine win at Stirling

Brendan Rodgers said: 'I dont think Ive ever looked at a clock for as long in my life in a game.' Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

Celtic’s gain worth Nou Camp pain, says Brendan Rodgers

Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean wants to catch Gordon Strachan’s eye

Scotland’s women footballers are role models now

Warburton reacts to questions about Joey Barton

Lewis Kidd moves in for the ball ahead of Dundee Uniteds Tope Obadeyi. Photograph: Paul Devlin/SNS

Falkirk 3 - 1 Dundee Utd: Houston won’t milk win over ex-club

Rangers' Lee Wallace (right) is closed down by Jonathan Franks. Picture: SNS

Rangers 0 - 0 Ross County: Warburton’s men held

Rangers' Lee Wallace (right) is closed down by Jonathan Franks. Picture: SNS

Rangers 0 - 0 Ross County: Warburton’s men held

St Johnstone's Graham Cummins scores the first goal. Picture; SNS

St Johnstone 1 - 0 Hearts: Cummins makes difference

Joey Barton has hinted at quitting Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers disagrees with Roy Keane over his players right to celebrate being in the Champions League. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers unhappy with Roy Keane’s Celtic gripe

Best Twitter responses to Joey Barton’s Rangers ban

Hearts deserve diving reputation, says Tommy Wright

Mark Warburton: The whole of Scottish football is negative

Joey Barton has hinted at quitting Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

Luis Suarez and his Barcelona team-mates will come up against Celtic tomorrow night in the Champions League. Pic: Getty

Philippe Senderos cuts a dejected figure during the rout at Parkhead. Picture: SNS Group / Rob Casey

John Baird opened the scoring for Falkirk against Raith. Picture: Johnston Press

Raith Rovers 0 - 2 Falkirk: John Baird lights up Falkirk

Former Hibs midfielder Paul Cairney was on target for Ayr against Morton. Picture: Johnston Press

Ayr United 2 - 1 Morton: Ayr grab their first win of season

Derek Lyle, right, celebrates after firing home to give Queen of the South the lead against St Mirren. Picture: Sammy Turner/SNS

St Mirren 1 - 3 Queen of the South: Derek Lyle at the double

Dunfermline 1 - 3 Dundee Utd: Cammy Bell saves three penalties

Championship 1

Turriff United 0 - 3 Hibernian: Dream debut for Murray

Scott Pittman put Livingston in front after 21 minutes. Picture: Neil Hanna

League One: Brechin go top as Lions beat Alloa

Jordan Kirkpatrick opened the scoring for Alloa

League 1 round up: Alloa on a high as they rout Rovers

Spurs look set to sell Dominic Ball, paving the way for Rangers to make an offer for the player. Picture: Getty Images

Continuous failure of SPFL to champion the opening weekend

Premiership 26

Stirling Albion 1 - 0 Falkirk: Peter Houston hits at players

Happy days for Peterhead as they eye Fonz’s girlfriend’s son

Arbroath's Bobby Linn

League Two: Forfar hang on to 100% record after late winner

Berwick Rangers came from behind to beat Edinburgh City at Meadowbank.

League 2 round-up: Forfar show their mettle

The new season is right around the corner, but are the SPFL doing enough to tell us that? Picture: SNS

Continuous failure of SPFL to champion the opening weekend

Barrie McKay has been excellent for Rangers. Picture: SNS

11 lower league players who could step up to the Premiership

‘My head is spinning’: Edinburgh City return to senior football

Clyde 1 - 3 Queen’s Park: David Galt hits Spiders screamer

Cowdenbeath look for edge to catch Spiders

Clyde 3 – 1 Elgin: Bully Wee win first leg in play-off

The Hibs fan was fined and received a banning order. Picture: Robert Perry

Hibs fan handed ban and fine for Scottish Cup pitch invasion

David Gray made the draw for the first round of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

David Gray eager to repeat Hibs’ Scottish Cup heroics

Goal posts were damaged in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup final. Picture: Robert Perry

Rangers ‘shocked’ by SFA’s cup final charge

Stopping Cup final pitch invasion ‘could have caused deaths’

Report concludes Hampden pitch invasion down to ‘high excitement’

Rangers demand ‘urgent’ talks with SFA over pitch invasion report

Two more arrests made following Scottish Cup chaos

Celtic thrilled the home crowd with a five-star performance against Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Winners and Losers: Celtic fans | Niko Kranjcar | Robbie Neilson

The clash between Aberdeen and St Johnstone will be the third of three League Cup quarter-final matches shown live. Picture: Ian Rutherford

BT Sport to screen three Betfred quarter-final matches

Tom Rogic, centre, and Scott Sinclair both had outstanding evenings. Picture: SNS

Five things we learned from Celtic 5 - 0 Motherwell

Celtic overcame Motherwell in the last 16. Picture: PA

Old Firm draw lower league clubs in League Cup quarter-final

Niall McGinn, centre, celebrates having put Aberdeen 2-0 up. Picture: SNS

Ayr 1 - 2 Aberdeen: Dons through to quarter-final

Conor Sammon aims to bridge Hearts’ 54-year League Cup gap

Hearts 3

Eoghan O’Connell: Celtic develop as many players as Hearts

Celtic 13

Rangers 5 – 0 Peterhead: Ibrox side ease into last eight

League Cup 34
Oliver Burke in action for Scotland against Malta. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

Oliver Burke ‘can be next Kenny Dalglish for Scotland’

Snodgrass netted a hat-trick in Scotland's win over Malta. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

Mark McGhee: Robert Snodgrass can fill Scott Brown void

James McFadden writes himself into Scotland folklore with this goal against France, nine years ago to this day. Pic: SNS

On this day in 2007: James McFadden’s wonder goal in Paris

Scotland Under-21 player Ryan Gauld has moved on loan to Vitoria Setubal. Picture: SNS

Ryan Gauld is defiant about making his mark in Portugal

Scotland 2

John Souttar: Scotland players ‘let down’ Ricky Sbragia

Scotland

Ricky Sbragia quit U21s to give Scot Gemmill chance to shine

Scotland

Scotland hope to qualify for Euro 2017 before Iceland trip

Scotland

Scot Gemmill to replace Ricky Sbragia as Scotland U21 coach

Scotland 14
Celtic's Moussa Dembele, right, is believed to be tracked by Barcelona and Real Madrid. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Rumour Mill: Barcelona and Real Madrid track Dembele | Old Firm eye Hourihane | Hearts seek permanent move for Watt

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring for Manchester City in the 2-1 win over Manchester United. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United 1 - 2 Manchester City: Mourinho blasts ref

Jimmy Nicholl will keep an eye on both the Manchester and Glasgow derbies today having played more than 300 games during his spells at Manchester United and Rangers. Picture: Greg Macvean

Interview: Jimmy Nicholl hungry for return to management

Philippe Senderos has become the eleventh player to sign for Rangers in this transfer window. Picture: Kirk O'Rourke

Stephen Kingsley got a taste of the full international team in the summer but is back with the Scotland U21s this week. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS

Stephen Kingsley on mixing it with Aguero, Payet and Walcott

Martyn Waghorn is wanted by Bristol City - if the Robins lose star striker Jonathan Kodjia. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers 328
Celtic are reportedly keen on West Brom's Costa Rican right back Cristian Gamboa. Picture: Getty Images

English round-up: Danny Rose denies Reds

Lionel Messi turns away after missing a penalty kick during Argentina's Copa America final defeat to Chile. Picture: Getty

Lionel Messi retires from international football

Fifa presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain is favourite to win the vote in Zurich to replace Sepp Blatter. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

D-day dawns as football votes on its future

Fifa presidential candidate Gianni Infantino has the support of both the SFA and the FA. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

SFA backs Gianni Infantino in Fifa presidency election

Platini and Blatter were handed eight-year bans. Picture: SNS

Fifa to push for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini life bans

SFA left red-faced after backing Michel Platini

Football 26

Sepp Blatter ‘will still have support in football’

Sepp Blatter comes out swinging after Fifa ban

Andrew Warshaw: The king of football is dead

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan backed Aleksander Ceferin in the Uefa presidential election. Picture: John Devlin

Stewart Regan reveals why he voted for new Uefa boss Ceferin

Tonny Vilhena, right, wheels away to celebrate his goal for Feyenoord. Picture: AP.

Feyenoord 1 – 0 Manchester United: Jose Mourinho’s men defeated

Roy Keane called on Celtic to live up to their 'big club' tag. Picture: Robert Perry

Roy Keane unleashes rant after Celtic loss to Barcelona

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on the touchline at the Nou Camp. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Stephen Halliday: Foul count highlights Celtic’s failings

Scott Brown branded Celtic's performance in Barcelona as unacceptable. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

Scott Brown: Celtic display in Nou Camp was ‘unacceptable’

Barcelona celebrates a goal against Celtic. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The players had fun against Celtic, says Barcelona coach

Uefa's newly elected president, Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia, right, will replace Michel Platini. Picture: Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aleksander Ceferin replaces Michel Platini as head of Uefa

How do Celtic fare in Scottish football after defeats in Europe?

Five things we learned from Barcelona 7 - 0 Celtic

Celtic boss: I’m not embarrassed by 7-0 rout in Barcelona

Brendan Rodgers laments ‘critical’ missed penalty

