Scotland 2 - 2 England: How the England players rated

How the England players rated out of ten.

JOE HART - 5

Back from a loan spell at Torino, had little to do until the dying stages when he was beaten twice by Leigh Griffiths free-kicks. The first one certainly looked preventable.

KYLE WALKER - 7

Tottenham’s marauding right-back produced a fine display at Hampden Park, providing an outlet on the attack as well as a sturdy defensive presence.

CHRIS SMALLING - 5

Selected ahead of John Stones, the Manchester United defender proved capable of the odd mistake but largely looked solid.

GARY CAHILL - 6

Such a sturdy, imposing presence for Chelsea this term, he did okay until giving a needless late free-kick away.

RYAN BERTRAND - 6

Southampton’s left-back has established himself under Gareth Southgate and did his job diligently at Hampden Park.

JAKE LIVERMORE - 6

A surprise starter despite impressing in Germany, the West Brom midfielder was impressive both in possession and out of it. Booked late in first half but kept his cool.

ERIC DIER - 5

The defensive midfielder showed a nice eye for a pass as well as protecting the back-line but wilted in the second half.

ADAM LALLANA - 6

England’s reigning player of the year’s close control had Scotland on edge, but he just lacked the cutting edge of his previous game.

DELE ALLI - 5

The PFA Young Player of the Year was unable to have as much of a say on proceedings as he would have liked.

MARCUS RASHFORD - 5

The 19-year-old was handed just his second England start and came close to a first-half opener, only to tire and be withdrawn early in the second half.

HARRY KANE - 7

Captaining the side for the first time, the Spurs striker came to the rescue in stoppage time with an outstanding strike.

SUBSTITUTES

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN (for Rashford, 65) - 7

His introduction quickly paid dividends, scoring a superb opener after coming on.

RAHEEM STERLING (for Alli, 84) - 6

Produced a superb cross that was met by an even better strike from Kane for the equaliser.

JERMAIN DEFOE (Livermore, 90) - N/A

Had no time to make an impact.