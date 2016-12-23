Sam Allardyce named new Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace have appointed Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal just a day on from sacking Alan Pardew.

Allardyce, 62, who stepped down from his dream job of managing England after only 67 days and one match in charge following a newspaper sting where he made ill-advised comments to undercover reporters, was the red-hot favourite to replace Pardew and will be in the Palace hotseat for their Boxing Day clash at Watford.

Allardyce has never been relegated while at the helm of a Premier League club and that has clearly appealed to the hierarchy of a club just one point above the relegation zone. Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam’s calibre and experience was available.”

Allardyce, said: “The club seems to be very ambitious, certainly the chairman and the owners seem to be taking the club forward in the right direction. I like the look of the squad and that’s probably the reason that I’m here, because I feel that the club can go forward from here and hopefully I can help it go forward.”

l Chelsea have announced they have agreed terms with Shanghai SIPG for the permanent transfer of midfielder Oscar. The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League side next month after four-and-a-half years with Chelsea.

The Brazil international has found his chances limited under new boss Antonio Conte.

A fee has not been announced but the deal is understood to be around £52 million, with Oscar reportedly earning £400,000 a week.