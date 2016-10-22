Rumour Mill: Rodgers wary of Gers revenge| Warburton seeks Old Firm redemption | Hartson calls on end to Barton saga

Mark Warburton insists the only gap between the Old Firm is a financial one and a wary Brendan Rodgers admits he would be happy with 1-0 in the Betfred semi-final clash with Rangers.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will gladly accept a narrow victory over Rangers in tomorrow’s Betfred League Cup semi-final after acknowledging his rivals will be hell bent on revenge. (The Scotsman)

Mark Warburton has tried to bring a sense of reality back to the Rangers support while at the same time backinh his side to deliver victory in tomorrow’s Betfred Cup semi-final.

Securing the future for Rangers was always one of his major remits after the turmoil of the previous four years but the dilemma is that the club’s demanding fans want instant success. (The Scotsman)

John Hartson: Time to end the Barton saga

John Hartson has called on Mark Warburton to reveal to fans what the future holds for Joey Barton. The former Celtic star believes if Barton’s time at Ibrox is over it is time for the club to step up and say so. (The Sun)

Ryan Jack desperate to end Aberdeen’s Hampden hoodoo

Ryan Jack returns to action in today’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Morton at a venue where the Aberdeen captain has suffered more pain than the knee surgery that kept him sidelined these past two months. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon orders extra shooting practice for Hibs strikers

Hibernian striker James Keatings has revealed head coach Neil Lennon has laid on extra shooting practice this week in a bid to get the capital club firing again. (The Scotsman)

Atlantic League: ‘A bad idea, but absolutely necessary’

An Atlantic League could become a necessity for northern European clubs like Celtic and Rangers, according to the Danish Superliga’s chief executive. (BBC)

Celtic’s Hampden jinx bothers Scott Brown

Celtic skipper Scott Brown last night insisted the Hoops can end their string of bad results at Hampden with a victory against Rangers in the Betfred Cup clash. The Bhoys have lost six of their last ten games at the national stadium. (The Sun)

Hearts mull over Raith’s Liam Smith loan extension request

Hearts are weighing up whether or not to extend Liam Smith’s loan deal with Raith Rovers. (Evening News)

Martyn Waghorn: I can handle flak but line is crossed when it affects family

Martyn Waghorn says he will take all the criticism that comes his way, but the Rangers striker believes a line is crossed when abuse comes his way when he is out with his four-year-old son. (The Sun)

Toure strong enough to bounce back in cup duel

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he will have no hesitation throwing Kolo Toure back into the Old Firm spotlight after his Champions League nightmare. (Various)

‘Morton boss deserves link with Scotland job’

Morton skipper Lee Kilday believes Ton boss Jim Duffy deserves to be linked to the Scotland job. (Daily Record)

Niko injury is huge blow for Rangers

Rangers have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown after playmaker Niko Kranjcar was struck down with a serious knee injury, according to reports.

The Croatian is definitely out of this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic at Hampden and could be sidelined for months. (BBC)

Hearts coach Jon Daly in rallying call to supporters

Jon Daly hopes a sizeable Hearts support turn out at Tynecastle as his under-20 side kick off their bid to make it to another SFA Youth Cup final this weekend. (Evening News)

Dark Blues suffer O’Hara injury blow

Dundee have been dealt a significant blow with Mark O’Hara ruled out until the middle of November. (Various)

Partick Thistle’s Kris Doolan delighted at Alan Archibald stay as manager

Kris Doolan has stressed the importance to Partick Thistle of holding on to Alan Archibald after a failed approach from English club Shrewsbury Town. (BBC)

NEW IN BRIEF

- Ross County manager Jim McIntyre is refusing to press the panic button after his side’s struggles in front of goal and believes hard work is the only answer. (P&J)

- Charlie Telfer enjoying new lease of life at Dundee United under boss Ray McKinnon (Daily Record)

- Neil Lennon is desperate for luckless midfielder Dylan McGeouch to enjoy an injury-free run so he can truly start fulfilling his potential at Hibs. (Evening News)

