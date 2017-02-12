Rumour Mill: Frank de Boer linked to Rangers| Arsenal and Man City keen on Dembele| Hibs ‘would settle for replay’

Frank de Boer has said he ‘would listen’ to an offer from Rangers to become their manager, Arsenal and Manchester City are to set to join the battle for Moussa Dembele and Garry Parker admits Hibs would take a replay against Hearts. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

De Boer linked with Rangers

Following the confusion over the departure of Mark Warburton, Frank de Boer has said that he ‘would listen’ to any offer that Rangers made for his services. The manager has been out of football since leaving Inter Milan in November last year. He previously led Ajax to four Eredivisie titles. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal and City to battle for Dembele

Arsenal and Manchester City could be set to battle with Chelsea in a bid to land £40 million rated Moussa Dembele. It is understood both clubs are keen on the Frenchman who has has scored 26 goals across all competitions for the Hoops.

Warburton in compensation battle

Mark Warburton is seeking at least £1 million from Rangers after leaving the club. The former Rangers boss is insisting that himself, Davie Weir and Frank McParland did nothing to warrant their employment coming to an end. (Various)

Celtic challenged to 50 points winning margin

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers has challenged his Celtic stars to claim a sixth successive title by a margin of 50 points. He said: “You can save money and win by ten points or spend money and win by 30. Well I want to win by 50” (various)

Hibs ‘would settle for replay’

Garry Parker has admitted he’d happily settle for a draw at Tynecastle in the Edinburgh Derby– as long as Hibs’ Scottish Cup fifth-round tie ended the same way as the replay last season. Hibs beat Hearts at Easter Road and went on the win the Scottish Cup. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Youngest ever Rangers player set for Morton game?

Billy Gilmour could become the youngest first-team player in Rangers’ history as he features on the bench for the Scottish Cup game against Morton at the age of just 15. The midfielder has been included in caretaker manager Graeme Murty’s 20-man squad. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss silent on Rangers rumours

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has remained silent over speculation linking him to the vacant Rangers job. Assistant manager Tony Docherty was sent to the post-match press conference. (Daily Record)

Martin branded ‘a traitor’

Malaury Martin insists he can handle anything the Hibs fans throw at him today after he was branded a traitor in France for leaving hometown club Nice to arch- rivals Monaco.

Demeble ‘like Larsson’

Moussa Dembele is the first Celtic player to score back to back hat tricks since Henrik Larsson, and such an accolade has led to comparison between the Celtic number 9 and the club-legend. (Various)

Rangers ‘barely watched’ Morton

Phillipe Senderos has revealed that Rangers have barely watched Morton but insists that everyone at the club is together and will work to progress to the next round. (The Sun)