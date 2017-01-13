Rumour Mill: Celtic duo to leave | Old Firm damage row | Crooks joins Scunthorpe

Two Celtic players set for January exits, row escalates over damage to Celtic stadium and Matt Crooks joins Scunthorpe on loan

Bastia hopeful of Efe deal

FRENCH side Bastia are hopeful of striking a deal for Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, with the Nigerian defender likely to leave Parkhead in this transfer window.

Ambrose has been offered a two-year deal by Bastia, with teams in China also keen, according to reports.

The 28-year-old stopper hasn’t featured for Celtic since July and was left out of the club’s Champions League squad. (Sky Sports)

Boyata eyes return to England

DERRICK Boyata has revealed he wants to return to England, with a number of clubs south of the Border believed to be keen on the former Manchester City stopper.

Boyata has barely featured under Brendan Rodgers, and is reportedly keen to leave in order to get game time. (Various)

Celtic withhold ticket money over toilet damage

CELTIC have reportedly kept nearly £40,000 in ticket money from their Hogmanay clash with Rangers to pay for the damage caused to toilets at Parkhead during the match between the two sides in September.

Rangers claim talks over the bill for damage are still ongoing, and that the the Ibrox side has their own repair bill from the tie on December 31.

And it seems Celtic chiefs have taken matters into their own hands by keeping a portion of ticket money - totalling around £340,000 - to cover the costs. (Scottish Sun)

Crooks joins Scunthorpe in loan deal

MATT Crooks has agreed to join Scunthorpe on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the midfielder struggling for game time at Ibrox.

He agreed a pre-contract deal with the Gers along with Accrington Stanley team mate Josh Windass, but has been plagued by injury and said last week that he had asked to go on loan for his own benefit.” (Scottish Sun)

Dons reject Hayes bid

ABERDEEN have knocked back a bid of £500,000 for Jonny Hayes, the club has confirmed.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said that the bid ‘fell way short’ of the club’s valuation of the winger, adding: “Jonny remain an integral part of the plans for the second half of the season.” (Various)

Finance could scupper Commons deal

NEIL Lennon is desperate to hang on to Kris Commons - but knows finance might be the stumbling block.

The Hibs boss brought his former player to Easter Road on a 28-day emergency loan, with the ex-Scotland international netting a stunning free kick against Falkirk to hand Hibs victory on Hogmanay.

Lennon said: “It’s a question of finance - whether we can do it over a length of time. I think he is enjoying it here and it’s been good for him and us.” (Various)

Hoops ‘unlikely’ to sell Dembele

BRENDAN Rodgers has insisted Celtic have no need to sell Moussa Dembele - even if a club stumps up the £30 million asking price.

West Ham are believed to be ready with a £20 million bid for the Frenchman, but Rodgers stated that there was ‘no sum’ that could persuade him to part with the talismanic striker.

“Even if a club offered what we thought was [Dembele’s] worth now, we don’t need to do it,” Rodgers added. (Daily Mail)

Cummings ‘not for sale’

NEIL Lennon has dismissed talk linking Jason Cummings with a move away from Hibernian, insisting the striker is not for sale.

Cummings’ brace against Dundee United made it four in four games for the youngster, who was linked with QPR and Barnsley earlier this week.

Lennon said: “I want to keep him. He’s not for sale. I don’t think there is any hurry for him to go. Is he ready to go yet is another question but we haven’t had a bid in so we’re still speaking hypothetically here.” (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Former Celtic striker Colin Kazim-Richards has added another club to his nomadic career - the Turkish forward has joined Brazilian side Corinthians

• Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell is set to complete a loan move to Walsall

• Dundee United striker Thomas Mikkelsen has vowed to be the new Duncan Ferguson

• Jon Toral has revealed Mikel Arteta convinced him to join Rangers on loan

• Neal Eardley is set to leave Hibs and join Northampton Town, after his short-term deal at Easter Road expired