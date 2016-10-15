Rumour Mill: Bonhof backs Celtic | Dembele not leaving | Barton ban extended

Borussia Monchengladbach’s vice president says Celtic are favourites to finish 3rd in their Champions League group, Moussa Dembele says he is at Celtic for the long haul and Joey BArton’s Rangers ban has been extended for another week.

Rainer Bonhof backs Celtic for 3rd group stage finish

Borussia Monchengladbach vice-president Rainer Bonhof says Celtic are now the favourites to finish ahead of his side in the Champions League group stage.

Bonhof says Celtic’s draw against Manchester City was a “game changer” and that he would be warning his players that they face a tough challenge at Parkhead.

He said: “Celtic are favourites after getting a draw against City. We were impressed and surprised by Celtic’s performance. Brendan Rodgers is doing a great job there and the balance he has between experience and youngsters is excellent.

“Also the atmosphere at Celtic Park is absolutely brilliant. We have to prepared to fight at Celtic Park. You have to do that against Scottish teams.” (Sun)

Moussa Dembele: ‘I came to Celtic for the long term’

Moussa Dembele has insisted his head will not be turned by the attention he is receiving from a host of European football’s wealthiest clubs. The Celtic striker has made a big impression in his first few months with the Scottish champions, scoring 12 goals in 17 games so far and capturing headlines throughout the continent with a stellar display in the 3-3 Champions League draw against Manchester City. (Scotsman)

Joey Barton suspension extended

Suspended Rangers player Joey Barton will not return to training on Monday.

The midfielder is serving a club ban following a training round bust-up with team-mate Andy Halliday. He had been due to return last week but the suspension was extended by a further seven days.



Mark Warburton praises century-maker Kenny Miller

Rangers manager Mark Warburton paid tribute to ageless striker Kenny Miller after his 100th goal in three spells for the club secured a 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Scotsman)

Celtic’s head of football development John Park leaves club

John Park has decided to leave his post as Celtic’s head of football development, the Parkhead club has announced.

Park joined the Scottish champions in 2007 from Hibernian, where he had been youth academy director.

Celtic revealed that Park is leaving his position to move on to new challenges.

Park is credited with bringing a number of successful players to Parkhead - including Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk - that then went on to big money moves to England. (Scotsman)

Celtic to offer new contract to defender Mikael Lustig

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Mikael Lustig will be offered a new contract by the Scottish champions.

The Swedish international defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season and he will be free to speak to other clubs in January.

Lustig, pictured, who moved to Glasgow from Rosenborg in January 2012, recently revealed he had received no communication from Celtic



Scotland should copy Ireland - Rooney

Adam Rooney believes Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign is not over if they take inspiration from Ireland’s progress in recent years.

Martin O’Neill’s side reached the last 16 of the European Championships and currently sit joint top in their World Cup qualifying group. (Mail)

Jamie Walker of Hearts stung by Scott Brown ‘cheat’ claim

As a player, being publicly castigated by a peer is probably the biggest insult. But when you are the subject of a verbal grenade thrown by the man that is the Scotland national team captain, that reprimand is even more cutting. Naturally, Hearts playmaker Jamie Walker did not take too kindly to being branded a cheat by Celtic skipper Scott Brown following his diving storm. (Scotsman)

IN BRIEF

- Livingston face being thrown out of the Irn Bru Cup after being charged by the SPFL for fielding Alan Lithgow in the victory over Crusaders even though the defender was suspended

- Hearts winger Sam Nicholson will be out for three months after undergoing groin surgery