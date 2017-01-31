Robbie Bruce’s Scotland call-up ends Buckie’s 23-year wait

Robbie Bruce has bridged a 23-year gap with his selection for the Scottish Schools’ Under-18 team.

North of Scotland Schools’ captain for the past two years, the midfielder is the first player since 1994 – Mark Slater, now a development manager with the SFA, was the last – to earn the call from Buckie Community High School.

Robbie has already been noticed by Scotland’s hierarchy. He played with Aberdeen’s U13s and U15s and is now on the books at Elgin City.

The 17-year-old got the call-up to the Scotland squad just before Christmas and is the only player from the north to make the line-up.

“I have been playing football from the moment I could walk and playing for Scotland is a dream come true,” he said.

Scotland have a series of friendlies and Robbie played for 75 minutes in the first, which was drawn against Alloa Athletic last month.

Next month, the young Scots will face international opposition from Down Under in the shape of Australia.

But the main goal is to do well in the Centenary Shield tournament when they come up against the other home nations. Top of the bill is the opener against England at St Mirren Park on 3 March.

“The friendlies are great but the game I’m looking forward to most is the one against England. It would be fantastic to play,” said Robbie.

The teenager hopes that the international call-up will be a springboard to a football career.

“At the moment, I’m in the middle of my prelims and I hope to do well in my Highers,” he continued. “But I would love to play professionally.

“I have had nine offers of scholarships from the US and that is very exciting. I want to pursue my options.

“At the moment, training and playing for Elgin is great. It’s quite intense – but it is helping to toughen me up.”