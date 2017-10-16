Rangers could take 38,000 fans to Hampden for Betfred Cup semi-final

Rangers could be roared on during their League Cup semi-final match with Motherwell at Hampden by nearly 40,000 fans, according to the club’s support liaison officer (SLO).

Greg Marshall confirmed on Twitter that the Ibrox club can sell up to 38,000 tickets for the last four clash at the national stadium next Sunday.

Motherwell are expected to bring around 9,000 fans to Hampden, and with around 5,000 seats held back for corporate guests and sponsors, Rangers have been left with the remaining seats at the 52,000-capacity stadium.

The Steelmen were initially allocated more than 10,000 tickets for the fixture.

The other semi-final, held at Hampden a day earlier between Hibs and Celtic, is expected to see a more even split of supporters, with around 21,000 Easter Road fans heading west for the game, with Celtic allocated around 25,000.