The end of the year marks the conclusion of the group stages of the Scottish National Trophies, and well done to Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Paisley and Dundee for making it into the quarter-finals of both the Senior and Under-15 events.

There remains one outstanding tie – West Lothian v Ayrshire – in Group 3 of the Under-15 Trophy.

But the rest of the quarter-finals are now finalised and will take place before the end of next month.