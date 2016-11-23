Prosecutors call for Neymar to serve two-year prison term

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a 10.6 million US dollar (£8.5 million) fine for footballer Neymar on corruption charges because of alleged irregularities during his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona.

The news comes on the day the striker is due to line up against Celtic in a Champions League group stage match at Celtic Park.

Prosecutors said they are seeking the same punishment for Neymar’s father and former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell if convicted. Rosell would face an additional three years over fraud charges.

They are all set to stand trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS, which was entitled to 40 per cent of Neymar’s transfer from Santos in 2013 but claimed it received a smaller compensation because part of the transfer fee was concealed.

A judge this month also accepted fraud charges against Barcelona, Santos and a former president of the Brazilian club, Odilio Rodrigues.

Rodrigues could face a three-year prison sentence, while prosecutors are seeking a fine of 8.9 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Barcelona and 7.4 million US dollars (£5.98 million) from Santos.

Prosecutors also want a one-year prison sentence and a 10.6 million US dollar fine for Neymar’s mother, who co-owns one of her husband’s companies. Prosecutors want the company to pay a fine of 1.4 million US dollars (£1.13 million).

AP

