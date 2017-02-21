Pie-eating goalkeeper resigns from club after viral stunt

Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has agreed to resign from the club after eating a pie in the dugout during Monday’s FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Sutton's reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the touchline. Picture: BBC/PA

A betting row erupted as a result of the incident and manager Paul Doswell confirmed Shaw’s departure on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaw was shown on television tucking into the snack towards the end of the 2-0 loss before admitting after the game he was aware that a bookmaker was offering odds on him to do so.

“Wayne has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and that has been accepted. It’s a very sad end to what was a very good story,” Doswell told Sky News.

Both the Football Association and the Gambling Commission announced on Tuesday that they would carry out independent investigations into the publicity stunt.

Sun Bets tweeted after the game that they had paid out a “five-figure sum” on a bet that 46-year-old Shaw would be shown eating a pie.

