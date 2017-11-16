Peru in World Cup for first time since 1982 with New Zealand win

Peru have booked their place in the World Cup for the first time since 1982 with a nail-biting 2-0 victory over New Zealand in Lima.

It was all to play for after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in New Zealand, but it was Peru who dominated on their home turf right from the off.

Christian Ramos (centre) celebrates after scoring against New Zealand. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Their efforts were rewarded when Jefferson Farfan lashed home an unstoppable shot from near the penalty spot 27 minutes into the match, after a perfect ball from Christian Cueva.

Christian Ramos pushed the Incas further ahead with a second goal on 65 minutes, easily tucking away a loose ball from close range.

The All Whites looked dangerous at times, especially after bringing on attacking star Chris Wood for the second half, but they could not capitalise on their chances.

Wood had a chance in the final minute of regular time, but pushed just wide under pressure from the goalkeeper.

Peru are the final country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, following on from Australia’s victory over Honduras on Wednesday.