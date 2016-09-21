Paul Sturrock faces legal action over Mpenza ‘Viagra’ tale

Paul Sturrock is facing legal action from ex-Belguim striker Emile Mpenza over a story that appeared in the former Scotland international’s autobiography.

Recalling his time in charge of Plymouth Argyle, Sturrock told of how Mpenza once missed training due to a misadventure with Viagra.

It read: “I was told in all seriousness that Emile had taken Viagra the previous night and still had an erection and wouldn’t be able to take part in training.

“The excuse has gone down in the annals of urban myths but I swear it’s true. Even by the standards of football’s surreal moments, it is in a class of its own.”

The book, entitled Luggy, was released in September last year, but it was only after the snippet was tweeted five days ago by Duncan McKay of The Terrace Scottish Football Podcast that it went viral and was reported by news outlets across Britain.

Mpenza got wind of the tale and launched legal action against his former gaffer. The ex-pro, who starred for Schalke and Standard Liege at the peak of his career, is suing for damages, insisting the anecdote is completely false.

His lawyer told the Daily Record: “We have launched a claim for damages. Emile has been deeply shocked by this imaginary tale, which undermines his reputation and seeks to discredit him.

“Not only does the use of Viagra suggest sexual impotence but for good measure it turns out to be an illicit doping product.”

