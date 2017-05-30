Paul Lambert leaves Wolves after six months in charge

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert has left the club after just six months in charge.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Lambert leaves after the club undertook a review of football operations which took place at the end of the season.

The 47-year-old Scot will be the third head coach relieved of his duties by owners Fosun since they bought the club last July.

First team coaches Stuart Taylor and Rob Edwards, and Head of Sport Science Tony Daley, will also be leaving the club with immediate effect.