Owen Coyle parts ways with struggling Blackburn

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have announced they have parted company with their manager Owen Coyle “by mutual agreement”.

Two days after nearly securing an FA Cup replay against Manchester United, Rovers and Coyle have gone their separate ways with the club admitting they fear for their Championship status as they are second bottom with only 15 games remaining.

Coyle, pictured, who has previously been in charge of Burnley, Bolton and Wigan in the region, only arrived at Ewood Park in the summer having recently managed MLS team Houston Dynamo.

The initial appointment of former St Johnstone boss Coyle, 50, was a surprise given his previous ties with Blackburn’s east-Lancashire rivals Burnley and the fact he had not managed in the country since an ill-fated spell with Wigan in 2013.

Yet his record in elevating the Clarets into the Premier League is believed to have been viewed favourably by Rovers’ Indian owners Venky’s after a four-year absence from the top flight.

However, having assumed a position that fellow Scot Paul Lambert walked away from because he felt he was not going to be backed, the club sold both Grant Hanley and central-defensive partner Shane Duffy at the start of the season and have toiled in the lower reaches ever since.

A statement from the club read: “Blackburn Rovers wish to announce that manager Owen Coyle has left his role at Ewood Park by mutual agreement.

“Assistant manager Sandy Stewart, first-team coach John Henry and goalkeeping coach Phil Hughes have also left the club.”