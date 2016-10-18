New Football Manager game could include independent Scotland

Starting with the upcoming edition, due for release this November, Football Manager users could find their game becoming influenced by the ramifications of UK political upheaval.

Makers Sports Interactive have included lots of different simulations where gamers may find their experience affected by a certain shift in the political landscape.

The most likely change, which will definitely occur at some point in a 2-10 year period after the user starts a new game, centres around Brexit. There’s also a chance a manager will be notified of Scotland claiming independence from the rest of the UK, which could mean work permits have to be secured for UK players signing for Scottish clubs.

Sports Interactive decided to go against their policy of ignoring the political climate in the wake of Brexit, as it could have a huge impact on how football clubs buy and sell players in the near future.

Three main types of Brexit have been included in the game. A soft Brexit could see no change of consequence as players would still be allowed to move freely from EU countries. However, hard Brexit would make it very difficult to recruit players from abroad if they are treated in the same manner as non-EU foreign players are judged now.

“We usually try and keep politics out of the game because nobody wants it rammed down their throat,” Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson told The Telegraph, “but we were left with an interesting situation this year when the people of Britain voted to leave the EU and it wouldn’t have felt right to leave that out. It’s something we had to reflect in the game.”

