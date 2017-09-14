MP Douglas Ross escapes SFA punishment for ‘gypsy’ comments

An MP and football official has escaped punishment from the Scottish FA following controversial comments.

In an interview Douglas Ross, Conservative MP for Moray and Scottish football assistant referee, was asked what he would do if he were prime minister for a day.

He responded that he would “like to see tougher enforcement against gypsies and travellers”.

The comments were investigated by the SFA who referred them to their compliance officer since Ross, who has officiated high-level matches in Scotland as well as European and international competition, is subject to the same rules as players, managers and others who hold an official position within the game.

The SFA’s regulations include a rule on “comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature”, but on review the compliance officer deemed the comments not worthy of a disciplinary panel and that was no potential rule breach.

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: “Mr Ross had been reminded by the Compliance Officer that he should give careful regard to the Scottish FA’s disciplinary rules whilst under its jurisdiction.”