Mourinho charged with misconduct

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor prior to the goalless draw at Liverpool.

The Altrincham-based official’s appointment for the 17 October derby raised eyebrows in some quarters and Keith Hackett, the former head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited body, claimed the appointment would place undue pressure on the referee.

When those comments were put to Mourinho ahead of the match, the United boss said: “I think Mr Taylor is a very good referee but I think somebody with intention is putting such a pressure on him that I feel that it will be difficult for him to have a very good performance.”

Mourinho, pictured, was contacted by the FA for his observations on the comments and the body has now charged him with misconduct.

The United manager has until 6pm on Monday to respond to the charge.

Taylor handed out four bookings in total, all to United players, during the 0-0 draw at Anfield, with Mourinho praising his performance afterwards.

Mourinho said of Taylor: “He had a good game and I am happy for him because people with responsibilities put a lot of pressure on him and it was very difficult for him to have a good performance, which he had.”