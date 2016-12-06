MK Dons lose 4-1 to Yeovil in Robbie Neilson’s first game

Robbie Neilson’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended in defeat as they lost 4-1 away to Yeovil in the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy - the English version of the Challenge Cup.

The former Hearts boss’ tenure started well when they took the lead midway through the first half thanks to an own goal by Yeovil defender Alex Lacey.

However, things began to fall apart after the break. The hosts equalised from the penalty spot three minutes after the restart when Paul Downing fouled Francois Zoko in the penalty area. Kevin Dawson stepped up to level the tie.

Having won the penalty, Zoko then netted himself as the game began to get away from Neilson’s side.

They had Samir Carruthers sent off six minutes later for a second yellow card foul before Lacey scored at the right end to make it 3-1.

Ben Whitfield completed the scoring in the 79th minute.

