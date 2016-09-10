Match Day Live: Celtic v Rangers

Celtic face Rangers in the first Glasgow Derby of the season. We’ll be providing team news, live updates and insights from one the biggest game in Scottish football.

11:45: Mark Warburton has called for his Rangers side to be focussed and “let the head rule the heart”

11:43: Senderos starts for the first time for Rangers as Josh Windass also makes his league debut. Rangers fans, with four changes to the team are you happy with the starting eleven?

11:40: Leigh Griffiths has told Sky that he is also out of the Barcelona match on Tuesday.

11:34: We’re unsure how you could have missed it, but if you did, Erik Sviatchenko’s postie wrote “A hattrick on Saturday please”. That’d be quite a delivery for Celtic fans today!

11:26: Neil Lennon believes that Joey Barton has put pressure on himself by making bold comments before the game today. Lennon even said that the Rangers midfielder wouldn’t have been in his league. For more on the “mid life crisis” of Barton as dubbed by Neil Lennon, check out the full story here.

11:21: Celtic fans, what do you make of Griffiths not starting for Celtic? Could it prove the difference today?

11:15: Could there be cards? No referee has awarded more penalties (32) or shown more red cards (26) than Willie Collum in the three years of the Scottish Premiership.

11:05: Rangers XI to face Celtic: Foderingham, Tavernier, Senderos, Kiernan, Wallace, Barton, Kranjcar, Windass, Garner, Miller, Mckay.

11:02: Celtic XI to face Rangers. De Vries, Lustig, Toure, Sviatchenko, Tierney, Bitton, Brown, Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair, Dembele

Leigh Griffiths arriving at Celtic Park. Picture; SNS

10:54: According to Neil McCann, Kieran Tierney is integral to the way Celtic play. Celtic fans, who would be your first name on the team sheet?

1046: Will Leigh, won’t Leigh? That’s the question on everyone’s lips prior to the kick off. Leigh Griffiths has been spotted entering Celtic Park, but having missed training this week, will he feature?

10:40: It’s finally here. The Old Firm, The Glasgow Derby, The Big Yin, regardless of what you want to call it, one thing is for sure. Today, Glasgow comes to a standstill. We’ll be with you every kick of the way so stay tuned for updates, team news and all things inbetween.