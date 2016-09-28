Mark Warburton and Brendan Rodgers quoted for England job

Rival Old Firm managers Mark Warburton and Brendan Rodgers are possible candidates for the England manager’s job in the eyes of Britain’s bookmakers.

Even before Sam Allardyce left the position by “mutual consent”, bookies were drawing up long-lists for potential replacements.

Paddy Power have Celtic and Rangers gaffers in the running at outsider odds of 25/1.

The shortest odds available on either come from William Hill, who believe Mark Warburton to be a 20/1 shot. The UK’s largest bookmaker has Rodgers at 33/1 to take the job.

Others, such as Skybet, have been more realistic, placing both at 50/1 long shots.

Rodgers’ track record in the English Premier League, having managed Liverpool and Swansea, may make him an attractive candidate.

English boss Warburton could intrigue FA bosses after promotions with both Brentford and Rangers.

Gareth Southgate is the current favourite. The former Middlesbrough manager will be in charge for the next four games while the FA hunt for a permanent successor.

