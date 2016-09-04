Malta 1 - 5 Scotland: Scotland on top one game in

ROBERT Snodgrass was the hero, grabbing a hat-trick, as Scotland eased their way to a 5-1 win away at Malta after a nervy start.

Chris Martin and Steven Fletcher also scored to put the Scots out of sight of their opponents, who were proving tough to break down before they were reduced to ten men, when Jonathan Caruana gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 60th minute.

The home team then had a second player sent off when Gamblin was red carded for a foul on Snodgrass in the 90th minute.

MATCH REPORT TO FOLLOW.

