Livingston ordered to replay Irn-Bru Cup game

Livingston have been ordered to replay their Irn-Bru Cup victory against Northern Irish side Crusaders for fielding an ineligible player.

Defender Alan Lithgow played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win in Belfast earlier this month as Scott Pittman’s late goal appeared to have booked their passage to the quarter-finals.

Lithgow was suspended for the game having received a red card in the previous league match against East Fife.

After admitting their error, Livingston have been ordered to replay the game, which will mean travelling over to Belfast for a midweek encounter.

The replay has been arranged for Tuesday 1 November with a 7.45pm kick-off at Seaview Stadium, Belfast.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “In the interests of sporting integrity and fairness to both sides, the game will be replayed.”

