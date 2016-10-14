Livingston charged with fielding ineligible player in cup

Livingston have been charged with fielding an ineligible player in their Irn-Bru Challenge Cup tie away to Crusaders last Friday.

Defender Alan Lithgow played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over the Northern Irish team, despite being suspended for the fixture after being sent off against East Fife in late September for violent conduct.

An SPFL disciplinary hearing on 24 Ocotber will decide what, if any, sanctions are appropriate.

The West Lothian club have been drawn to meet Welsh side The New Saints in the Irn-Bru Cup quarter-finals, due to be played on 13 November.

Last season saw Dundee United docked three points and fined £30,000 when the club fielded Ali Coote for 13 minutes and named Jamie Robson on the bench for a fixture against Inverness. Both players were ineligible to play for the Tannadice club before the end of the 2015/16 season.

