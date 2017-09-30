Livingston 2-1 Dumbarton: Sons undone by late Livi winner

Stephen Aitken had scant cause for celebration on his 100th competitive outing in the Dumbarton dugout following an agonising defeat.

Alan Lithgow gave the hosts a richly-deserved advantage during a dominant first period, taking advantage of woeful marking to meet a Nicky Cadden corner and direct a clinical header beyond Scott Gallacher.

Dumbarton were a different side after the break, with Christian Nade striking the underside of the bar, and parity was restored after 75 minutes when Tom Walsh danced into the box to squeeze a shot beyond Neil Alexander at the near post.

However, there was late heartbreak for manager Aitken as Livi captain Craig Halkett latched on to a Lithgow flick-on to convert from close-range.

Lions boss David Hopkin, whose side sit fourth in the Championship, said: “The table doesn’t mean anything right now. This season is about establishing ourselves in the league.”