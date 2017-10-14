Livingston 2 - 0 Dundee United: Lions move into second

Some 1,298 Dundee United supporters made their feelings clear at full-time after the Tannadice club fell four points adrift of the Ladbrokes Championship summit in a submissive 2-0 defeat at Livingston.

The travelling fans who had not already left in the wake of Nikolay Todorov adding a second in the 76th minute jeered their team off the park.

The Lions, who leapfrog United into second, went ahead through Danny Mullen after seven minutes.

The diminutive striker ran on to Alan Lithgow’s quick free-kick before forcing a shot past goalkeeper Harry Lewis from a tight angle.

Josh Mullin’s low cross was met first time by Todorov, who had switched to attack after starting at centre-half, and the on-loan Hearts player’s effort found the net off the underside of the bar.

United manager Ray McKinnon said: “I said to them in there, three things have cost us today: concentration, our lack of quality and efforts on goal.

“Hopefully this is just a bump in the road but you need to learn from it.”