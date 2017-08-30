Liverpool pip Chelsea in race for £40m Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It is believed the clubs have agreed a deal that will see the England international move to Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, had also been a target for Premier League champions Chelsea but it is believed Liverpool was always the player’s preferred destination.

Personal terms will now be discussed. Chelsea had seemingly moved into pole position to land the former Southampton youngster after agreeing their own deal with Arsenal. But Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

The loss of the midfielder will be seen as a blow by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who has been adamant in recent weeks that he wants to keep the player at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s hand was weakened by the fact Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract had less than a year to run and the club have decided to cash in for a reported £40 million rather than allow him to walk away for free in 2018.