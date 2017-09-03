Liverpool deny €200m Coutinho claim

Liverpool have dismissed Barcelona’s claim the Premier League club put a price of €200 million (£183m) on Brazil international Philippe Coutinho.

The Spanish club made three attempts to sign Coutinho, the last a £118m bid made up of a large number of add-ons.

Despite the 25-year-old having made a transfer request ahead of the new domestic campaign, Liverpool’s stance has always been that the player was not for sale.

Yesterday, Barcelona sporting director Albert Soler told a press conference at the Nou Camp there had been one last attempt to land Coutinho during the final day of the Spanish transfer window, which ended 24 hours later than England.

Soler said: “Yesterday, at the end of the day, and after many weeks of dealing with them, Liverpool put a price on a player that we were interested in. They asked for €200 million.

“Logically after indications the club had given, we decided not to go ahead.

“We appreciate the effort the player has made, because he showed he wanted to come to Barcelona and be with us, but the situation is over as it has ended.”

However, Liverpool consider the claim of a €200m valuation as “absolutely false”, with the club’s position remaining unchanged throughout the whole course of the transfer window in both countries.

Coutinho, who penned a new five-year deal in January, has not featured for Liverpool this season as he recovers from a back problem. The midfielder was, though, able to return to action for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday, scoring the second goal in the 2-0 win in Porto Alegre.

Barcelona sold fellow Brazilian Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer in what was a world-record £200.6m move.

Soler suggested those figures involved meant Barcelona were now faced with “exorbitant” prices for any of their own transfer targets, which included bringing in forward Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund which could eventually cost the Spanish side £135.5m.

“The fact Neymar has executed a clause of €222 million in his contract has caused everyone to know that the club had money,” Soler said.

“And here is where we have tried to manage the money with the sports needs that are the priority and that line cannot be crossed.

“Therefore when you go into the market and they know you have money, the requests that arrive are exorbitant.”

Another long-running saga during the transfer window had been the future of Everton’s Ross Barkley, and yesterday the midfielder took to social media to deny reports that he had a medical at Chelsea on deadline day.

It was widely reported that Barkley, who is currently sidelined through injury, travelled to London on Thursday to be assessed by the Premier League champions.

However, the 23-year-old England international took to Twitter yesterday morning to insist that was not the case.

“Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point,” Barkley wrote.

“I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit. Thanks for all of the support.” But Barkley’s comments contradict those made on Thursday by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, who said: “The two clubs agreed a deal of £35 million and I think personal terms were agreed.

“After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley’s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

“He’s currently injured so technically he will be with us, he is under contract for another year. It’s a big surprise, but that’s football.”