League Two round up: Albion put in another sterling show

League Two leaders Stirling Albion kept up their 100 per cent start with an impressive 4-2 victory over ­ ten-man Peterhead at Balmoor.

Paul Cairney’s untidy finish handed Peterhead a fifth-minute lead. However, Callumn Morrison netted on the rebound in the 18th minute to equalise, before Darren Smith converted a Liam Caddis cross a few minutes later to put Stirling in front.

Ross Kavanagh swiftly notched a third for Stirling and a close-range finish from Smith in the 36th minute gave the visitors a three-goal cushion at the interval. Rory McAllister’s 53rd minute penalty gave Peterhead hope and the hosts were given another boost when keeper Greig Fleming saved Peter MacDonald’s spot-kick.

But when Scott Ross was dismissed in the 73rd minute, hopes of a comeback were dashed.

Montrose earned a 1-0 win at Annan Athletic, Paul Watson’s header in the 43rd minute proving sufficient, while Elgin City climbed to third with an easy 3-0 win at Edinburgh City.

Lewis Strapp curled Elgin ahead in the 20th minute and Brian Cameron added a second before half-time.

With City’s Craig Thomson sent off in the 70th minute, Elgin netted a third through Jordan Allan.

Berwick Rangers rose to fifth after a dull 1-0 victory at Cowdenbeath, Aaron Murrell with the winner in the 18th minute.

Clyde drew 1-1 with Stenhousemuir at Broadwood. Mark McGuigan opened the scoring for Stenhousemuir in the 31st minute, only for Kevin Nicoll to head Clyde level with 13 minutes left.