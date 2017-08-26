League One round up: Rovers go nap to look down on the rest

Raith Rovers swept to the top of the table by destroying local rivals East Fife 5-0 at Bayview.

Raith wasted little time making their mark, Bobby Barr putting them in front from Kevin McHattie’s cross. Lewis Vaughan then scored his 10th of the season.

Raith increased their advantage when Greig Spence headed a third before half-time.

Liam Buchanan made it 4-0 in the 69th minute with a back-post header and Vaughan collected his second of the game as Raith finished strongly.

Ayr United were knocked off the top as they lost 2-1 to Arbroath at Somerset Park. Chris Higgins put Ayr in front late in the first half but Omar Kader hit back immediately to level before the break. Arbroath took the points after Mark Whatley scored on the hour.

Airdrieonians beat Alloa Athletic 2-0 to keep in touch. Airdrie took the lead after 16 minutes when Ryan Conroy netted from the penalty spot after Jake Hastie had been fouled in the area.

Kevin Cawley almost hit back for Alloa but his strike came back off the post and Hastie settled it two minutes from time.

Albion Rovers won 2-0 at Forfar Athletic. Alan Trouten put Albion in front with his 10th goal of the season ten minutes from half-time. Matt Aitken was sent off for Forfar with six minutes left before Connor Shields wrapped up the points.

Queen’s Park and Stranraer drew 2-2 at Hampden. Stranraer took an early lead when Ryan Wallace’s shot from distance found the net via the post. Grant Anderson then drilled home a second. Anton Brady reduced the deficit seven minutes from half-time. Queen’s levelled in stoppage time through an own goal from Morgyn Neill.