League One round up: Raith late show shatters Diamonds

Leaders Raith Rovers left it late to see off Airdrieonians 2-0 and hold their six-point advantage at the top.

Skipper Jason Thomson finally broke the deadlock with 16 minutes left and Dario Zanatta ensured the points with a minute remaining.

Ryan McCord hit a hat-trick as free-scoring Arbroath dumped Stranraer 6-2 at Stair Park.

Arbroath were gifted the lead when Jamie Hamill headed into his own net and Danny Denholm quickly added a second. It provoked an immediate response with Ryan Thomson netting from close range but McCord made it 3-1 before half-time. Denholm got his second goal before the break and McCord added the fifth early in the second half. Scott Agnew pulled a goal back but McCord then completed his treble.

Albion Rovers also had a fine away win, beating Alloa 5-2. Connor Shields headed them in front after five minutes and Alan Trouten doubled their lead in 28 minutes with a volley before Sean Higgins made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Kris Renton pulled a goal back for Alloa and, six minutes later, Scott Taggart scored a second for the home side but Trouten then netted his second for Albion. Joao Vitoria made it 5-2 with five minutes left.

East Fife beat Forfar Athletic 3-0 at New Bayview, Chris Duggan and two Mark Docherty penalties killing off Forfar, reduced to ten men in the second half when Michael Kennedy picked up a second yellow.

Ayr United beat Queen’s Park 2-0 at Hampden. Ayr took the lead through Jamie Adams. Ross Millen had a penalty saved for Queens early in the second half before Lawrence Shankland scored Ayr’s second.