League One round-up: Leaders Ayr leave it late against Alloa

Craig Moore hit a late winner as Ayr United kept their three-point lead at the top with a 2-1 win at Alloa.

Michael Moffat put Ayr in front early on when he headed home his ninth goal of the season from a Declan McDaid cross then he was inches away from a second goal when his 20-yard shot came back off the crossbar later in the first half.

Scott Taggart equalised for Alloa with a scrambled effort following a corner and Kevin Cawley hit the post for Alloa in the final minutes. But Moore scored the winner in the final minute.

Raith Rovers kept on the pressure but had to work hard for the three points in a 2-0 home win over bottom-of-the-table Queen’s Park.

Lewis Vaughan came close for Raith on a couple of occasions before Dario Zanatta gave Raith the lead after 64 minutes when he broke clear and found the far corner of the net.

Greig Spence headed the second three minutes later after Zanatta’s initial effort had been blocked.

Bobby Linn struck a late winner as Arbroath beat visitors Forfar Athletic 2-1 to move up to third. David Cox opened the scoring to give Forfar the early advantage but Leighton McIntosh equalised for Arbroath late in the first half. Linn then scored the decisive goal.

East Fife crushed Airdrieonians 6-1 at Bayview, but Airdrie made an early breakthrough when Scott Stewart turned the ball home as East Fife failed to deal with a corner.

Kyle Wilkie equalised after 25 minutes when he knocked the ball home after Rohan Ferguson had initially denied Chris Duggan, who then put the home side in front four minutes later with the aid of a deflection. Mark Lamont made it 3-1 before half-time.

Wilkie removed any doubts about the outcome with a fourth goal, and Chris Kane and Greg Hurst completed the scoring.

Stranraer v Albion Rovers was called off just an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch after passing an earlier inspection.