Juventus 3 - 0 Barcelona: Dybala double inspires Juve

Barcelona need another Nou Camp miracle if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a crushing loss to Juventus in Turin.

Paulo Dybala struck twice in a stunning first half and Giorgio Chiellini added a third after the break as the hosts claimed a commanding lead ahead of next week’s second leg.

Dismal Barcelona’s only hope is to repeat their feat of the previous round, when they recovered from a 4-0 first-leg loss to Paris St Germain by winning 6-1 at home.

But on the evidence of last night a second comeback looks highly unlikely after Juventus dominated proceedings with the help of Dybala’s brilliant first-half brace.

The hosts hared out from the first whistle and had their first chance after less than three minutes when Gonzalo Higuain wasted a good chance in front of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Luis Enrique’s men, smarting from a domestic defeat by Malaga at the weekend, looked clueless over how to deal with their rivals’ attacking threat and they fell behind with just seven minutes on the clock.

The superb Juan Cuadrado found Dybala on the right side of the box and the striker curled an excellent left-foot shot past the helpless keeper.

Barcelona responded well and could have equalised after 20 minutes when Lionel Messi threaded the ball to Andres Iniesta, whose low shot was well saved by Gianluigi Buffon.

But moments later, Juventus surged down the left flank and Mario Mandzukic crossed for the unmarked Dybala, who fired his second of the game.

Chiellini made it 3-0 after 55 minutes, out-jumping Javier Mascherano to head home only the second Champions League goal of his career.

At the other end, Juve’s stout defence held firm as Neymar and Messi created chances.