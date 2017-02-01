Jordan Rhodes’ move to Sheffield Wednesday is family affair

Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes admits his switch to Sheffield Wednesday is a family affair after leaving his uncle at Middlesbrough to be reunited with his dad.

Rhodes moved to Hillsborough on loan on Tuesday and is expected to complete a £10 million permanent transfer to Wednesday in the summer.

In joining Championship side Wednesday, Rhodes has again linked up with dad and former Dunfermline goalkeeper Andy, who is the club’s goalkeeper coach, but leaves behind uncle Steve Agnew at the Riverside.

Rhodes, who failed to score in six appearances for Boro in the Premier League this season after joining the club in a £9m deal from Blackburn Rovers last January, said: “Myself and my dad had a couple of years down at Ipswich so it’s something that I’m familiar with.

“I’ve just come from having my uncle as my assistant manager at Middlesbrough to my dad as goalkeeper coach here. It runs in the family you could say.

“I don’t think it will ever be a problem, it’s nice to have some family here to look out for you I suppose.”

The 13-times capped forward could form an all-Scottish attack alongside Steven Fletcher at Carlos Carvalhal’s side and admits he is keen to get his career kick-started following a frustrating spell at Boro.

Rhodes, who scored a total of 156 league goals for Rovers and Huddersfield, added: “It’s been six months of not being able to do that [play]. Thats something I love doing.

“You’ve just got to put it in every day in training and keep yourself right for when that chance might happen. That chance didn’t happen quite as much as I wanted it to.

“Now I have a chance in Sheffield Wednesday colours and I would like to think I’ve kept myself in good condition. Hopefully I can add to the competition for places because there is a real good bunch of players in there.

“I can’t wait to run around, work hard and come away after 90 minutes knowing the team have got three points.”

Meanwhile, Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack’s loan move to Nottingham Forest has also been confirmed.

The Scotland international, who joined Villa for £12m in the summer, had fallen out with boss Steve Bruce. He will now spend the rest of the campaign with Forest.

McCormack, pictured, scored three goals in 22 appearances for Villa but was publicly criticised by Bruce in January after failing to show for training.

Bruce said McCormack missed training and blamed the electric gates at his house, which the 30-year-old said would not open, and “couldn’t jump over a fence that was four feet six inches high.”

The former Leeds and Fulham striker was forced to train with the club’s under-23 side until he apologised.