Joey Barton banned from football for 18 months

Joey Barton has been suspended from all football activity for 18 months after admitting a misconduct charge relating to betting, the Football Association has announced.

It was alleged that over a ten-year period between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, Barton placed 1,260 bets on the football matches or competitions, which is a breach of FA Rule E8.

Following the a hearing by the Independent Regulatory Commission, the Burnley midfielder was also fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

