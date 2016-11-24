Joey Barton back in training with former club Burnley

Rangers flop Joey Barton is back in training with former club Burnley following his release from Ibrox.

The 34-year-old returned to Turf Moor to help improve his fitness as he waits for the January transfer window to open. Barton left the Clarets in the summer for Rangers having helped the Lancashire side win the Championship. He was one of the best performers in the league and was awarded the club’s player of the year.

Barton, who will go down as one of Scottish football’s worst signings, saw his two-year contract terminated earlier this month following a training ground bust-up in September. The midfielder played eight games for the Gers, picking up one booking, leaving little in the way of a positive impression.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not ruled out adding Barton to his side which sit 12th in the Premiership. Although Barton would have to serve a one-match suspension after falling foul to the Scottish Football Association’s rules on gambling.