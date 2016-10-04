Jackie McNamara on the brink at York City after 6-1 defeat

Former Dundee United and Partick Thistle boss Jackie McNamara could be on his way out of York City after his side were beaten 6-1 by previously winless Guiseley.

Expected to challenge for the National League crown, York sit in 19th place without a win in their last six games, and this latest hammering to bottom club Guiseley could be the final straw.

McNamara’s side went 1-0 up inside 11 minutes when Matt Fry converted a corner from ex-Hibs man Danny Galbraith. However, just 30 minutes later, they found themselves 4-1 down.

At one point during the first half, a York City supporter had to be ejected for marching on to the pitch in an attempt to confront McNamara in the away dugout. As he did so the away fans chanted “we want Jackie out”.

Not even a floodlight failure, which delayed the game for well over 30 minutes, could save the visitors. Power eventually came back on and the game restarted, much to the chagrin of 800 travelling York City supporters, who had cheered on every occasion the lights cut out.

McNamara said on Monday he expected things to soon turnaround, believing a play-off berth was still a realistic achievement for the struggling side.

