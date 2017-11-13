Italy 0 - 0 Sweden: Italians miss out on World Cup finals

Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after being shut out by Sweden at a sold-out San Siro.

Trailing 1-0 to a Jakob Johansson goal scored in Friday’s first leg in Stockholm, Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri were cheered on by almost 72,000 Italian fans in Milan.

But despite laying siege to the Scandinavian defence over 90 feverish minutes, Italy could not make the breakthrough and the goalless draw was enough for Sweden to reach Russia 2018.

Head coach Ventura, who in August agreed a new contract running until 2020, has borne the brunt of the criticism across a World Cup campaign in which four-time world champions Italy limped to a second-place finish behind Spain, and with that the ignominy of a two-legged play-off.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may be hardest hit by Italy’s failure. At 39, the Juventus stopper had already decided to quit international football after the tournament and his 175th cap, won on a dismal night in Milan, may be his last.

Southampton’s Manolo Gabbiadini, chosen to lead the line alongside Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, was first to test the Swedes’ resolve, finding his shot blocked before Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, deployed on the left wing, blasted wide of goal.

Jorginho soon released Immobile down the right and Robin Olsen had to make a smart stop amid steadily building Italian pressure.

Retaining control, the Azzurri grew in confidence after the half hour and Antonio Candreva came close to scoring when rifling Immobile’s low cross towards the top of the net, where Olsen blocked.

Andreas Granqvist was Sweden’s saviour as half-time drew close. First he scooped Immobile’s goalbound effort off the line before tidying up when Marco Parolo looked like turning home a Darmian pass.

After the break Darmian had a penalty shout rejected after controlling Alessandro Florenzi’s cross, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz instead calling handball.

Florenzi’s next attempt struck the far post and following another turn of the screw Immobile was left with his head in his hands after side-footing Candreva’s cross wide from close range.

Olsen got underneath a looping ball that threatened to drop in at his far post and from then on Italy’s high-intensity approach abated.

It was not until the 77th minute that the Azzurri threatened again, Florenzi blasting high from a pinpoint cross by Giorgio Chiellini.

Olsen faced a few desperate moments as time ticked away in west Milan. The FC Copenhagen keeper parried a bullet header from Marco Parolo and, with three minutes remaining, punched substitute Stephan El Shaarawy’s powerful drive to safety.

It was enough for Sweden, who will play at the finals for the first time since 2006 – the same year in which Italy were last crowned world champions.