Italian fans ‘strongly condemned’ over fascist salutes

Italian football federation President Carlo Tavecchio has “strongly condemned” a group of traveling Italy fans who gave fascist salutes before Monday’s 3-1 win against Israel in Haifa.

In a telephone call with the Israeli ambassador to Italy, Francesco Maria Talo, Tavecchio said: “We hope the relevant authorities can determine as soon as possible what happened and identify those responsible.”

The incident occurred during the national anthems of the 2018 World Cup qualifier and was reported on a website of Italian Jews, Moked.

READ MORE: Quiz: Can you name the former Celtic and Rangers players?

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY